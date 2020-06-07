Michael T. Wright
Michael T Mike' Wright September 1954 - June 1, 2020 Lorton, Virginia Michael (Mike) Wright passed away on June 1, 2020 in an accident. Born in Los Angeles, Ca to Rona and Edward Wright. He grew up in El Cajon, Ca. Enlisted in the Navy in 1973, served 27 years, becoming a Physicians Assistant. After retirement he pursued his passion for scuba diving as an instructor and owner of a dive shop. Mike is survived by his wife Jo Ann, his mother Rona, his brother Thomas, sister Janet Nelson, daughters Samantha Wright, Mayb Sersland, and Heather Sersland, and grand children. He will be buried at sea at Neptune Memorial Reef in Biscayne Bay, Fl per his wishes. Memorial donations to https://bit.ly/MichaelTWright Burial arrangements www.oaklawnfunerals.com

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune from Jun. 7 to Jun. 13, 2020.
