Michael Thomas Reid December 7, 1995 - March 28, 2019 Lakeside Michael Thomas Reid was born on December 7, 1995 to James (Jamie) T. Reid III and Melissa (Larsen) Ramaglia. Michaels Step-mother Dawn M. Reid. He was raised by his aunt and uncle, Heidi and Larry Holt. He passed away at home on March 28, 2019 after bravely battling aggressive cancer for 10 months. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Alexandra "Allie" Brooke Denlinger and faithful dog, Bear. He is survived by his family who love and miss him dearly.Graveside Service and Interment will be held on Friday, April 26th, 2019 at 11:00a.m. Glen Abbey Memorial Park, 3838 Bonita Road, Bonita, CA 91902.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 16, 2019
