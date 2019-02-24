|
Michael West Molen August 16, 1935 - February 18, 2019 Oceanside Michael West Molen, of Oceanside, passed away at age 83 on Feb. 18, 2019.He served 23 years in the U.S. Navy, including a tour of duty in Vietnam. He also volunteered as a Little League coach and a Boy Scout leader.After leaving the military, Mike purchased Ceramic Tile Supply. The Oceanside tile shop became more than a job. For 39 years it was also a social outlet, as he enjoyed talking to everyone who came in.Mike is survived by daughter Jan and her husband Jim, son Robert and his wife Joanne, four grandchildren, two brothers and a sister. He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Miyoko, son Michael, daughter Cindy, and sister Janice.Services will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3990 Mesa Dr., Oceanside, at 12:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 25. Burial will follow at Eternal Hills Cemetery in Oceanside.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 24, 2019