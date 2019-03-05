Micheal J. Boehmke January 13, 1947 - February 26, 2019 San Diego On Tuesday, February 26, 2019, Micheal J. Boehmke passed away at the age of 72. In December 2018 he was diagnosed with advanced cancer. Mike was born on January 13, 1947 in San Diego, CA. He graduated from Mission Bay High School in 1965 and joined the Army in 1966 to serve in the Vietnam War. Mike then began his career as a certified VW mechanic, a span in landscaping, then obtained his contractor's license in glazing and started his own business "See Thru Glass." Last he worked for the Port of San Diego retiring in 2006. Mike had a passion for all the outdoors. He enjoyed fishing, boating & kayaking. He belonged to the Kayak Fishing Addicts club among others. He always had a great love of cars and later in life he spent his time in classic car clubs Over the Hill Gang and Street Masters. He was known for his quick wit, great sense of humor, being helpful to everyone he knew and his love of dogs. He also had a great love and appreciation of all varieties of music. Mike was preceded in death by his mother Joyce and sisters Cheryl and Janet. He is survived by his wife Beverly, daughter Danielle, stepdaughters Colleen and Diane, his nephew Todd and their families. Mike was a special friend, a special man and will be truly missed by all. No words can describe someone so unforgettable by so many! May the memories shine bright and the love carry forth! A funeral service will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019 at Miramar National Cemetery at 10am. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary