Michele Marie Beck-von-Peccoz July 12, 1939 - April 15, 2019 San Diego Michele Marie Beck-von-Peccoz (born Margaret Mary Perry), age 79, passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019. She was born on July 12, 1939 in Philadelphia to Margaret and William Perry. After graduating from St. Hubert's Catholic High School, she joined the Congregation of the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur at Ilchester, MD. Her fellow nuns describe her as "always kind, gentle, and filled with so much goodness." She received a Bachelor of Arts in Fine Arts from Trinity College in 1962. Before leaving the Congregation in 1969, she taught art, art history, and art appreciation at several high schools and Trinity College. She subsequently moved to San Diego, CA, where she married her husband, Stephen Beck-von-Peccoz, in 1972. For 28 years, she taught English and art at Sunset and North Coast High School. She was a remarkable, award-winning teacher who made an enormous impact on the lives of many students and peers. Michele lived an amazing life full of love, light and grace. She touched the lives of so many with her enormous heart full of unlimited love. All those who knew her feel blessed to have known such an incredibly beautiful person. Michele is survived by her husband, Stephen Beck-von-Peccoz, daughter, Lisa Precht, stepsons David von Beck and Stephen Beck von Peccoz, nine grandchildren, and four sisters. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on May 12, 2019