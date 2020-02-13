|
Michelle Denise Murset Milner October 26, 1968 - February 1, 2020 San Diego Michelle passed away in the ER room at the hospital and is survived by her father, Myron Murset; her three children, daughter, Britttany Item, sons, Ryan, and Nicholas Milner. She was devoted to her children and deeply involved in their education and Tender Loving Canines, organization training, and placing service dogs to people with ASD, PDSD, and similar challenges.She was born in Minneapolis, MN, moving back to San Diego in 1978, attending Patrick Henry High, Grossmont College, and UCLA. She was 1st runner up in Miss Teen California, Patrick Henry marching band, UCLA marching band. Obtained degree for Registered Dental Assistant, working in children's dentistry. Disabled by migraines, she retired and was a full-time mom.Services will be on February 15, 2020, at the San Carlos United Methodist Church, 6554 Cowles Mountain Blvd., San Diego, located at Navajo Rd and Cowles Mountain Blvd.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 13, 2020