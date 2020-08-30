Michelle Jane Devor

September 2, 1957 - August 4, 2020

Del Mar

Michelle Jane Devor, a physician and longtime resident of San Diego, CA, passed away peacefully in her Del Mar home on August 4th, 2020 at the age of 62, after a long and hard-fought battle with cancer.Michelle is survived by her daughter, Danielle Devor; her sisters, Andrea Brennan, Christine Ferris, Peggy Ferris and Jean Fast; her nieces Michelle Struthers, Melia Howard, Jessica Brennan and Marissa Brennan; and her nephews Erik Fast and Cody Ferris-Heath. She is predeceased by her father, Joseph Ferris; and her mother, Shirley Ferris. Michelle was born in Roslyn, NY on September 2nd, 1957 to Joseph and Shirley Ferris. She grew up in the Brentwood community of Los Angeles and graduated from Pacific Palisades High School in 1974. Michelle graduated from the University of California, Santa Barbara in 1980, completing her bachelor's degree in Biology. Following her dual passions for the humanities and the sciences, she accomplished her medical degree from the University of California, San Diego in 1984. After completing her residency in internal medicine, she dedicated her life to advocating for the aging population and completed her fellowship in geriatrics in 1986 from the University of California, San Diego. Her colleagues and students will forever recognize her for her brilliant mind and willingness to teach, while her patients will always remember her for kind-heartedness, ability to listen, and her signature curly hair. Michelle's dreams of becoming a mother became realized on August 12th, 1996, as she welcomed her daughter, Danielle. Michelle was an avid reader and quilter, as well as an experienced traveler; but above all she enjoyed being a mother the most. At home she was most comfortable at the helm of her Bernina sewing machine working on her latest project, reading a new novel, spending time with her dog, or tending her garden. Michelle was known amongst her friends as an academic, feminist, and social justice activist. She followed her lifelong call to improve the lives of others by joining the efforts of several organizations, such as Doctors without Borders and Border Angels. Michelle was deeply spiritual and was an involved member of the UUFSD church, where her presence will be greatly missed by all who knew her. A funeral service is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on August 31st at Eternal Hills Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations to the UNRWA Relief for refugees in Lebanon (info@unrwausa.org) may be offered.



