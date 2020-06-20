Michelle Lee Fox
1951 - 2019
In memory of Michelle Lee Fox.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
San Diego First Church of the Nazarene- Ellipse Chapel
June 24, 2019
Michelle and I worked together at Pacific Telephone in the 1970's at the Pacific Beach business office. The thing I remember most was her smile and sense of humor. My condolences to her family. Teri Fino (nee Hess).
