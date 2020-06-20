Michelle and I worked together at Pacific Telephone in the 1970's at the Pacific Beach business office. The thing I remember most was her smile and sense of humor. My condolences to her family. Teri Fino (nee Hess).
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate
content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others to add their own memories and condolences.
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.