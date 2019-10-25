Home

Miguel Inez Mojica

Miguel Inez Mojica Obituary
Miguel Inez Mojica March 18, 1940 - September 24, 2019 Oceanside Miguel Inez Mojica Jr., 79, passed away September 24, 2019, at his home in Oceanside, California. Mr. Mojica was born March 18, 1940, in Oceanside, California, to Miguel Sr. and Ruth Mojica. He lived his entire life in Oceanside and worked many years for Talones Meat Market as a meat cutter until he retired in 1994. He is survived by his sister, Alice Mojica; son, John Mojica; grandchildren, Cassandra and Joshua; and great-granddaughter, Kandra. He will be greatly missed. Memorial Service Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 10:00 AM at El Corazon Senior Center, 3302 Senior Center Drive, Oceanside, CA 92056.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Oct. 25, 2019
