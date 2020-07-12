Mike Cardenas April 26, 2020 Dulzura There is no greater love than to lay down one's life for one's friends.John 15:13On Sunday, April 26, 2020, that is exactly what Mike did. Smelling smoke, he traced the source to a fire near one neighbor's house and threatening another neighbor's property, so he gathered his gloves and a shovel to put out the fire and alerted his wife to notify the neighbors. Mike collapsed of a massive coronary just before reaching his destination, and although his wife started CPR, he couldn't be revived. Mike died doing what he enjoyed doing---helping people. God had called him home. Mike had retired from Operating Engineers and years later retired from the Dept. of Corrections as a vocational welding instructor. Following that, he worked at several other jobs where he knew his skills were needed. Mike served several years as a volunteer firefighter and was CERT qualified. Mike was also a member of Sigma Mu Phi, where he made many lifelong friends. Mike lived a busy and love-filled life, always enjoying family and friends. He is deeply missed by all.Mike is survived by his wife, Margaret; daughters, Dawn and Dolores; son, Lee; grandchildren Abigail, Christian, Hattie, Colton, November, Emerson, and Eleanor; his brother Thomas; and nieces Anna and Theresa. Mike is also survived by a very large extended family in Texas. Mass for Mike will be held on July 29, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St John's in Lemon Grove. A memorial service will be held at a later date when we can safely gather together again.



