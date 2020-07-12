1/1
Mike Cardenas
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mike's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mike Cardenas April 26, 2020 Dulzura There is no greater love than to lay down one's life for one's friends.John 15:13On Sunday, April 26, 2020, that is exactly what Mike did. Smelling smoke, he traced the source to a fire near one neighbor's house and threatening another neighbor's property, so he gathered his gloves and a shovel to put out the fire and alerted his wife to notify the neighbors. Mike collapsed of a massive coronary just before reaching his destination, and although his wife started CPR, he couldn't be revived. Mike died doing what he enjoyed doing---helping people. God had called him home. Mike had retired from Operating Engineers and years later retired from the Dept. of Corrections as a vocational welding instructor. Following that, he worked at several other jobs where he knew his skills were needed. Mike served several years as a volunteer firefighter and was CERT qualified. Mike was also a member of Sigma Mu Phi, where he made many lifelong friends. Mike lived a busy and love-filled life, always enjoying family and friends. He is deeply missed by all.Mike is survived by his wife, Margaret; daughters, Dawn and Dolores; son, Lee; grandchildren Abigail, Christian, Hattie, Colton, November, Emerson, and Eleanor; his brother Thomas; and nieces Anna and Theresa. Mike is also survived by a very large extended family in Texas. Mass for Mike will be held on July 29, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St John's in Lemon Grove. A memorial service will be held at a later date when we can safely gather together again.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jul. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved