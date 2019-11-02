Home

Mike I. Mojica March 18, 1940 - September 24, 2019 Oceanside On Tuesday, September 24, 2019, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, passed at home in Oceanside, CA at the age of 79.Mike was born March 18, 1940, in Oceanside where he lived all of his life. He was a longtime skilled meat cutter working at Talone's Meat Packing Plant until his retirement in 1994.Mike was a hard worker, provider and protector who loved to fish off the boats out of Oceanside and San Diego Harbors. He also enjoyed long family drives discovering new places to visit and spent his free time gardening to relax. Despite his gruff exterior, he could be gentle and loving.Mike was preceded in death by his sister, Connie Suarez. He is survived by his sons, Michael and John, daughter, Christina; his brother, Eugene, sister, Alicia; nieces and nephews, Richard, Jimmy, Rose, Eva and Bobby; grandchildren, Cassandra and Joshua and great-granddaughter, Kandra.Mike will be buried at sea.He will always be in our hearts.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Nov. 2, 2019
