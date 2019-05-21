Milagros Yuching Quini, M.D. February 18, 1933 - May 12, 2019 POWAY Milagros Yuching Quini, M.D., 86, wife of Romeo A. Quini, M.D., of Poway, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 12, 2019 in San Diego, CA. Born February 18, 1933, in Naga City, Philippines, Mila was the daughter of the late Antonio Yuching and Herminia Ocampo Yuching. Mila graduated from the University of Santo Toms in Manila, Philippines, as an M.D. with Honors in 1957. She pursued further postgraduate studies in Chicago, IL, and gained her Fellowship with the American Academy of Pediatrics. While in Chicago, she met her future husband at South Shore Hospital. In 1968, she was appointed chair of training residents and interns in Pediatrics at Mercy Hospital, San Diego, until she opened her private practice with Romie, which they maintained until retirement in 1999. In her spare time, she was an active volunteer with Father Joe's Villages, and also travelled to the Philippines to work on medical missions. Mila is survived by her husband, Romie, daughter Marilou and her husband Peter Pitsker of Huntington Beach; son Roy and his partner Marjatta of Alexandria, VA; daughter Maricris and her husband Virgil Enriquez of Poway; and son Ronald and wife Anna, of San Diego; as well as 11 grandchildren: Donovan, Tessa, Ike, Aaron, Maxwell, Hannah, Romeo, Ava, Francesca, Ella, and Miles. She is also survived by her sisters, Cristeta Tan, Remedios Yuching, and Hermina Moscoso and her husband Felizardo, all of San Diego, along with 15 nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers Gabriel and Antonio, and her daughter, Marites. Friends are welcome to attend a vigil, Thursday, May 23, from 5-9PM at Greenwood Mortuary, Salli Lynn Chapel, 4300 Imperial Avenue, San Diego. A Catholic Mass will be celebrated on Friday, May 24, at 10:30AM in St. Michael's Catholic Church, 15546 Pomerado Rd., Poway. Reception from 12-2:30PM at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church, 11451 Blue Cypress Dr., San Diego. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mila's name may be made to: The Marites Quini Girl of the Year Scholarship Award at Francis Parker School, 6501 Linda Vista Road, San Diego, CA 92111. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on May 21, 2019