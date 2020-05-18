The fondest of memories and an imprint on my heart to be blessed to have known your mother. She will be remembered by me with her infectious smile and warm presence. A true matriarch of an amazing family that made all who know the Quini's better people and kinder souls. My thoughts and prayers are assured and my friendship and love for the Quini's kept indelible. God Bless her and may God hold her in His hand forever as he takes great delight in His good and faithful servant Dr. Milagros Quini. With our love and condolences. The Kennedy Family.

James Kennedy