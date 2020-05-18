Milagros Yuching Quini M.D.
1933 - 2019
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Milagros's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
In memory of Milagros Yuching Quini M.D..

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
23
Vigil
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Greenwood Memorial Park & Mortuary
Send Flowers
MAY
24
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Michael's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Greenwood Memorial Park & Mortuary
4300 Imperial Ave
San Diego, CA 92113
619-450-1479
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
May 29, 2019
Roy, Thinking of you and your family at this difficult time. Marisa Reilly
Marisa Reilly
May 28, 2019
The fondest of memories and an imprint on my heart to be blessed to have known your mother. She will be remembered by me with her infectious smile and warm presence. A true matriarch of an amazing family that made all who know the Quini's better people and kinder souls. My thoughts and prayers are assured and my friendship and love for the Quini's kept indelible. God Bless her and may God hold her in His hand forever as he takes great delight in His good and faithful servant Dr. Milagros Quini. With our love and condolences. The Kennedy Family.
James Kennedy
May 22, 2019
Mila welcomed me into her family and her heart when Marilou and I became a serious couple. She remains a proud and strong example for young women and proof of our strength through diversity. I will miss her enduring love for family (which she extended far beyond DNA), her intelligence, and quiet sense of humor.
Peter Pitsker
May 21, 2019
Dear Quini family, our hearts break with you. Words cannot adequately describe the love and goodness Dr. Mila brought to many, including the love she showered upon our family over the many years. May God hold all of you close during this tender time. I believe wholeheartedly that she is forever in the close embrace of a loving God, and because of her strong and deep faith, is now praying for all of you. We love you Quini family. We are forever grateful that Dr Mila graced our lives.
Elizabeth Ecks
May 21, 2019
To family and friends, you are not alone during this time of sorrow and pain. May God give your family strength and comfort from the memories that your shared. He will bind up the broken-hearted. Please accept my sincere condolences. Isaiah 61:1,To family and friends, you are not alone during this time of sorrow and pain. May God give your family strength and comfort from the memories that your shared. He will bind up the broken-hearted. Please accept my sincere condolences. Isaiah 61:1
Zari Paul
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved