Dear Quini family, our hearts break with you. Words cannot adequately describe the love and goodness Dr. Mila brought to many, including the love she showered upon our family over the many years. May God hold all of you close during this tender time. I believe wholeheartedly that she is forever in the close embrace of a loving God, and because of her strong and deep faith, is now praying for all of you. We love you Quini family. We are forever grateful that Dr Mila graced our lives.
Elizabeth Ecks