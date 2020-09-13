1/1
Milan John Rubesha
October 25, 1929 - September 1, 2020
Escondido
John Rubesha was born on October 25, 1929, in Hollywood, California, and died peacefully with his family on September 1, 2020, of complications of Alzheimer's disease.He had four children by his first wife: Mary Ellen Long, Elizabeth Ann Gimpl, George McKinnon Rubesha, and Anne Marie Brown; seven grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. He met and married the love of his life, Kathy, in 1965. They spent a beautiful life together in love and in friendship for 55 years.John was a man of many interests. He was devoted to his roses, his succulents, his paintings and pottery, and his beloved cat Boo. He created beautiful, both functional and art pieces, and was especially brilliant at sculpture. He and Kathy were very active in the arts community in Escondido. It was John's idea to open a municipal gallery and was lucky enough to have a City Council that would both support and fund the Escondido Arts Partnership. John will be missed by all who knew him for his kindness and good humor.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the Escondido Arts Partnership, where, at some appropriate time, there will be an "In Memoriam" exhibit of his work.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Sep. 13, 2020.
