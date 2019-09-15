|
Mildred A. Neschke September 13, 1920 - September 1, 2019 Encinitas Mildred Alice Neschke passed away peacefully on Sept.1st, 13 days shy of her 99th birthday. She was born in Nashville, TN, grew up in Jamaica, Long Island, NY, and moved to So. California in 1945. Mildred was an accomplished competitive artistic roller skater who, along with her husband Cliff, spent 40 years as skating professionals/business owners of two skating centers, Moonlight Rollerway, in Pasadena and Glendale. After Cliff's death in 1994, Mildred moved to San Marcos for 3 years and then Encinitas for 22 years to be near family. Mildred is survived by her daughter, Vicki, son-in-law JF, and grandson Jeffrey. May she roll on in heaven.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Sept. 15, 2019