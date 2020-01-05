|
Mildred Gladys (Churness) Millie' Drey December 28, 1924 - December 29, 2019 Mendota Heights, MN Millie Drey (nee Pezalla) of Mendota Heights, Minnesota, passed away on December 29, 2019. She died in her own bed with her daughter, Mary, by her side. She died from complications from another fall and this one was too much for her to come back from.Millie was born Mildred Gladys Churness on December 28, 1924, in Clearbrook, Minnesota, to Guy and Maude Churness. Upon completing Clearbrook High School class of 1942, she moved to Minneapolis, Minnesota, where she worked mostly as a waitress at John's Chinese Restaurant. In 1945, she met Raphael Pezalla and in June of 1946 married. Together they had five children, Patricia, Jeffrey, Timothy, Mary and Charles. Ray and Millie raised their children in Moorhead, Minnesota.Millie was preceded in death by her parents, Guy and Maude Churness; her brothers, Gerald and Raymond, as well has her first husband, Raphael Pezalla; her son, Timothy, and her second husband, Joseph Drey.Millie is survived by her daughter, Patricia Kjol, Green Bay, WI; son, Jeffrey Pezalla, Minneapolis, MN; daughter, Mary (Tom) Galetich, South Saint Paul, MN; son, Charles Pezalla, Aurora, CO; daughters through second marriage, Sally (John) Woodford, Minneapolis, MN, and Jean (Curt) Wiggins, Minneapolis, MN. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Kristina, Timothy, Kendra, Anna, Suzanne, Daniel, Joseph, Peter, David and Kristen and eleven great-grandchildren.Up until two years ago, Millie was very active. Having spent the last 40 years living San Diego, CA, she would enjoy walking nine holes of golf four days a week; spent time volunteering at the VA Hospital in San Diego where in 2016, she received recognition as the Volunteer of the Year. She was also actively involved in Al-anon groups in the San Diego area. For a time she did deliveries for Meals on Wheels and when she had a chance, would make a quarterly trip to Laughlin, NV. She had many beloved and dear friends in San Diego.Millie's last request was that her body go to Anatomy Bequest Program at the University of Minnesota. Millie loved to love people and always wanted to help so it didn't stop at the time of her death.February seems like a good time to celebrate her life, details later.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 5, 2020