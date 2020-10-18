Mildred Grace Condra Smith

March 27, 1925 - October 10, 2020

San Diego

Mildred, age 95, passed away peacefully at her home in Linda Vista, California, on October 10, 2020. She was born near Fargo, Indiana, the second of six children of Benjamin and Helen (Vance) Condra. She attended Paoli High School in Paoli, Indiana. Mildred learned to quilt from her mother and that became one of her favorite pastimes. Mildred married Donald Earl Smith on December 7, 1946, and they were together until his passing in 1998. Mildred is survived by children, David Eugene Smith of Lakeside, California, and Donna Sue Smith Nigg (Philip) of Union Lake, Michigan, five grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. Also survived by brothers Donald Condra (Sharon) of Troy, Ohio, and Jerry Condra (Susan) of San Diego, California. Mildred was preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin and Helen Vance Condra, one son, Robert Allen Martin, her husband, Donald Earl Smith, and brothers Robert, Billy, and Thomas Condra.Services will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020, at 12:30 p.m. in the Salli Lynn Chapel at Greenwood Memorial Park in San Diego, California. If attending, please adhere to Covid-19 guidelines and wear an appropriate mask.



