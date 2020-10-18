1/1
Mildred Grace Condra Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mildred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mildred Grace Condra Smith
March 27, 1925 - October 10, 2020
San Diego
Mildred, age 95, passed away peacefully at her home in Linda Vista, California, on October 10, 2020. She was born near Fargo, Indiana, the second of six children of Benjamin and Helen (Vance) Condra. She attended Paoli High School in Paoli, Indiana. Mildred learned to quilt from her mother and that became one of her favorite pastimes. Mildred married Donald Earl Smith on December 7, 1946, and they were together until his passing in 1998. Mildred is survived by children, David Eugene Smith of Lakeside, California, and Donna Sue Smith Nigg (Philip) of Union Lake, Michigan, five grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. Also survived by brothers Donald Condra (Sharon) of Troy, Ohio, and Jerry Condra (Susan) of San Diego, California. Mildred was preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin and Helen Vance Condra, one son, Robert Allen Martin, her husband, Donald Earl Smith, and brothers Robert, Billy, and Thomas Condra.Services will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020, at 12:30 p.m. in the Salli Lynn Chapel at Greenwood Memorial Park in San Diego, California. If attending, please adhere to Covid-19 guidelines and wear an appropriate mask.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Oct. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved