Mildred Irene Millie' State August 5, 1923 - June 9, 2019 Oceanside Mildred "Millie" Irene State, nee Jones, passed away, peacefully, in her Oceanside, California home, on Sunday morning, June 9th, 2019. She was attended by her daughter, Carolyn, and a close friend.Millie was born in a houseboat on Lake Chelan, Washington, August 5th, 1923, to Mary Henrietta Jones, nee Priest, and Charles Sumner Jones. Her adolescent years were spent mostly in Spokane, Washington. She had mostly bad memories of Spokane because of the cold snowy winters, her parents' divorce in the 30's, the meager conditions in which they lived, and the untimely death of her ten-year-old sister, Helen. But she had two middle school friends with whom she kept in touch throughout her life, until fairly recently. During WWII, Millie and her mother moved to Bremerton, Washington, seeking jobs. It was in Bremerton that Millie met and married Wendall Floyd State, USMC, on the 4th anniversary of D-Day, June 6th, 1948. Millie and Wendall were married 42 years, until his death, early in 1991. Millie lived in Carlsbad and Oceanside since 1956. During the 60s, Millie provided daytime foster care for several young children. During the 70s and 80s she was employed at the Marine Corps Exchange at Camp Del Mar, and then as a civil service receptionist in the chart room and in the EENT clinic at the Naval Hospital on Camp Pendleton.Millie truly loved her immediate family and her son-in-law, Arndt.Millie was preceded in death by her parents and all of her siblings: Louise, Raymond, Gilbert, and Helen. She is survived by daughters Carolyn Starke of Oceanside, California and Susan Lorenzen, of Sequim, Washington, and by one grandson, Wendall Lorenzen, of Hamburg, Germany.Millie was a member of Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church in Carlsbad. There will not be a funeral. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a local chapter of Lions, International, in the names of Millie State and Arndt Lorenzen. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 16, 2019