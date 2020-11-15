Mildred Jane Wood

November 7, 1918 - November 1, 2020

San Diego

Mildred Jane Wright Wood died quietly in her sleep on November 1, 2020. Mildred was born on November 7, 1918. She grew up in Driscoll, North Dakota, a tiny farm town where her father was the local railroad station master. Mildred attended teacher's college in Dickenson, North Dakota, earning a North Dakota teaching credential. After her father died, she moved with her mother to San Francisco to be closer to her brothers, who were fighting WW II in the Navy in the Pacific. She worked as a clerk at the Marine's supply depot. Later during the war, Mildred and her mother moved to San Diego, where Mildred worked at the Naval supply center, and met and married Eugene Wood. They had three children, Robert, Donald and Janice.After the kids were in school, Mildred attended San Diego State University, earning her Batchelor's and Master's degrees in education and a California teaching credential. She later earned a doctoral equivalency in education from United States International University.Mildred worked for more than 30 years as an elementary school teacher and a guidance counselor with the San Diego Unified School District, helping troubled kids turn their lives around. Gene died from a stroke in 1997. Mildred lived with Bob in her home in Kearny Mesa. In 2014 Mildred suffered a stroke. Her doctor placed her in a skilled nursing facility, St. Pauls McColl Family Health Center, in 2014. She wanted to live there so she could attend weekly Bridge games and other events at the nearby San Diego Women's Club, where she was a respected member for more than 25 years.Mildred was cremated and will be buried next to Eugene in the Mount Hope Cemetery in San Diego. She is survived by Robert, Donald, Janice, and her granddaughter Beth. In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made to the San Diego Women's Club.



