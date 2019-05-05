Resources More Obituaries for Mildred Gallaher Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mildred Keyes Mayfield Gallaher

Mildred Keyes Mayfield Gallaher September 1933 - March 20, 2019 San Diego Mildred was born in Berkley, Ca. to Ramona Kercher and Kenneth Alden Keyes. She was raised in Sacramento, Ca. She married her high school sweetheart, Douglas S. Mayfield, who graduated from the Naval Academy to become a Naval Fighter Pilot. Douglas and his airplane crashed at China Lake Naval Air Station. Millie and her three children moved to San Diego. Millie purchased a home and started college at San Diego State University. She was the first lady to graduate with an Aeronautics Engineering Degree at SDSU. She started working at GD/Space Division as a Structural Dynamics Engineer. She met William Gallaher at work and they married in 1972 and he brought two children into the marriage. Years later, Mildred attended National University and obtained a MBA Degree, which she used to enter the Project Manager phase of her career. She retired at age 55 from General Dynamics. Millie was a very active member of Point Loma Community Presbyterian Church. She was a Deacon, Elder and Chairman of the Endowment Committee. Millie was an active participant in the Rachel Circle, the Tuesday Morning Pray Group and the Sunday Morning Class. One of Millie's passions was making prayer quilts with the Quilting Group at Church. In addition to her Church Family, Millie had many other families. These included Don Diego Ski Club, Convair Travelers RV Club, YMCA Corrie's aerobics Class and Sabine's hiking group. A special family were her sisters in the Chapter IZ PEO.Millie loved to travel by air, boat or Recreational Vehicles (RV). She visited a number of interesting places from Point Barrow, Alaska to Antarctica. RV tours have included New Zealand, Australia, Mexico, Canada, Alaska and Eastern Europe through Russia.Millie is survived by William, her husband of 47 years, children Michael Mayfield, Sydney Mayfield, Kimberlee LaSelle, Philip Gallaher and Steven Gallaher. She had three grandchildren Douglas Mayfield, Pablo Mayfield and Katie Gallaher.A Celebration of Life will be held on May 11, 2019 at 10 AM, at the Point Loma Community Presbyterian Church (PLCPC), 2128 Chatsworth Blvd. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations to PLCPC in memory of Mildred. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on May 5, 2019