MILDRED "Millie" STANLEY January 1, 1929 - August 1, 2020

Escondido, CA

Mildred Mamo Mahelona Stanley

(Millie) of Escondido, CA, passed away on August 1st, 2020 at the age of 91. Millie was born in Honolulu, Oahu Hawaii on January 1, 1929. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Robert (Bob) Stanley, and her brother George Mahelona. Millie went to Japan in 1951 as a Civil Service employee working for the Navy. Millie played golf in Japan as the only woman to play golf for a service team in the Far East. Bob was in the Navy stationed in Yokohama and they were married in Yokohama on July 31, 1954. Upon Bob's discharge, they lived in Los Angeles for 30 years and moved to Escondido in 1985. Millie was a renowned amateur woman golfer. She was first introduced to golf at age 4 by her father. She played golf competitively in California and other states from the late 1950s to 2000s, winning more than 100 Championships in her career. Notable among her wins:- California State Senior Champion (5 times)- Hawaii State Championship - Gold Medal winner in the Senior Olympics - State Public Links Championship (3 times)- Griffith Park Women's Club Champion (10 Times)- City Women's Champion (2 times)- City Senior Women's Champion (10 times)- County Women's Champion (4 times)- Long Beach City Women' Champion (5 times)- San Diego City Women's Champion - San Diego City Senior Women's Champion (10 times)- San Diego County Senior Women's Champion (5 times)- Wilshire Country Club Women' Club Champion (10 times)- WSCGA Women's Champion (3 times last one at age 65) - WSCGA Women's Senior Champion (10 times)Millie competed in about 30 USGA Amateur Women's Golf Tournaments, and was twice a semifinalist. For her play she was granted a 5 year exemption to play in the professional USGA Women's Tournament and played in two. She competed in approximately 15 USGA Senior Women's Golf Tournament, finishing in the top 6 each time, and 3rd three times.In addition to her achievements on the golf course, Millie served on numerous committees, the USGA Committee, the Tournament Committees for the U.S. Women's Mid-Amateur and Women's Trans National Association. She also volunteered as a scorer for the PGA and San Diego Junior Golf for over 30 years. Millie received many honors. Named to the Cal State University Hall of Fame, the Long Beach Hall of Fame, and honored by the San Diego Hall of Champions. Millie was named the 1991 Southern California Female Golfer of the Year by the Los Angeles Times. She received the WSCGA Distinguished Service Award in 1993 in recognition of outstanding accomplishments and contribution to women's golf. She was honored by the WSCGA by naming a perpetual trophy - The Millie Stanley Cup, that is awarded annually to the winner of a major WSCGA tournament. She was given a golf scholarship at age 48 by CSULB and played on the women's golf team. After graduating, she coached the women's team for 4 years and was named Golf Coach of the Year by the conference. She was inducted into the National Golf Coaches Association. She organized a fund raiser and the funds raised ($100,000) were used to establish the Millie Stanley Women's Golf Endowment Fund with the income used to provide scholarships to women golf recruits. She will be remembered by her hundreds of friends for her wonderful "Aloha" spirit, her respect for the game of golf, her sportsmanship, and her always pleasant outlook. She was admired by all her friends, her competitors and all the officials. She will be missed.No services are planned. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cal State University, Long Beach, for the Mildred Stanley Women's Golf Endowment Fund.



