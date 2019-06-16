Milford D. Mil' Phillips, Jr. August 13, 1937 - May 30, 2019 San Diego Long-time San Diego resident, Mil Phillips, passed away recently after a short illness. Mil was born in Cleveland, Ohio, to Captain Milford D. Phillips, Sr., and Helen (nee Person) Phillips. He spent his early childhood moving around the country while his father was training as a pilot in the Army Air Corps during WW II. Milford Sr. was a decorated combat bomber pilot.Mil was a member of the class of 1955 at Sequoia High School in Redwood City, CA. After high school, Mil joined the US Navy and was stationed aboard the USS Coral Sea. He fondly looked back on these years as some of the best in his life. Mil worked in the banking industry for over 38 years, retiring in 1999 as a Senior Vice President.After retirement, Mil proudly served as a volunteer docent aboard the USS Midway for 14 years. He accumulated over 6,000 volunteer hours. Mil also was an active member of the Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite, Shriners, La Jolla Golden Triangle Rotary Club, and the USS Coral Sea CVA-43 Association. Mil enjoyed spending time with his family at his cabin at the Odd Fellows Recreation Club on the Russian River. Mil is survived by his loving wife, Iris, of almost 57 years, and two children, a son, Drew Phillips of Providence, RI, and a daughter, Theresa Schinkel of Fremont, CA. He is also survived by three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.Mil will be honored by an internment at Miramar National Cemetery June 27, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. followed by a celebration of his life at the VFW Hall No. 3788 In Kearny Mesa. We will miss you. Happy Father's Day Dad, Your loving family. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary