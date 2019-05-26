Minnie Korthanke June 18, 1911 - March 13, 2019 La Mesa Minnie Korthanke lived a long, happy life full of love, friends and laughter. Minnie passed on March 13 at the age of 107.She lived in Kansas City until the death of her husband, Leslie Louis Korthanke, in 1957. After living in Redlands, California, she moved to San Diego where she lived in Pacific Beach, Point Loma, and finally in La Mesa. Minnie worked in the workers compensation area until she retired at 83. Minnie lived to play bridge with the same group of friends for many years. She was known for her delicious pies and biscuits. Known as Nana, she took care of all the neighborhood kids as if they were her own. She is survived by her daughter, Sandra, and her grandchildren, Leslie and Stephen Scott. We were all lucky to have her in our lives. She was greatly loved. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on May 26, 2019