Miriam Bethel Vargas September 7, 1973 - October 9, 2019 SAN DIEGO On October 9, 2019, Miriam Bethel Vargas passed at the age of 46 in the arms of her daughters and loved ones in San Diego.Miriam was born on September 7, 1973, in San Diego, CA. She graduated from Morse High School and later attended the local community college. At age 23, she suffered life threatening injuries due to gun violence. Her survival was a miracle and proved her strength and adversity. She later birthed two beautiful daughters and took to raising them. She enjoyed learning tax law, genealogy and gardening. She had a big heart and will be remembered for always helping those in need.Miriam is reunited with her father, Teodoro and sister, Lucy. She is survived by her mother, Maria, daughters, Sophia and Daisy, sisters, brother, nephews and the love of her life, Guillermo.Funeral services will be held at Aztlan Mortuary on Sunday, October 20, 2019 between 5pm-9pm. Mass will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe at 11:30 am on Monday October 21, 2019. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Oct. 17, 2019