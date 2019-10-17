Home

POWERED BY

Services
Aztlan Mortuary Inc
7856 La Mesa Blvd
La Mesa, CA 91942
(619) 337-8100
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Aztlan Mortuary Inc
7856 La Mesa Blvd
La Mesa, CA 91942
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
11:30 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe
Resources
More Obituaries for Miriam Vargas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Miriam Bethel Vargas


1973 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Miriam Bethel Vargas Obituary
Miriam Bethel Vargas September 7, 1973 - October 9, 2019 SAN DIEGO On October 9, 2019, Miriam Bethel Vargas passed at the age of 46 in the arms of her daughters and loved ones in San Diego.Miriam was born on September 7, 1973, in San Diego, CA. She graduated from Morse High School and later attended the local community college. At age 23, she suffered life threatening injuries due to gun violence. Her survival was a miracle and proved her strength and adversity. She later birthed two beautiful daughters and took to raising them. She enjoyed learning tax law, genealogy and gardening. She had a big heart and will be remembered for always helping those in need.Miriam is reunited with her father, Teodoro and sister, Lucy. She is survived by her mother, Maria, daughters, Sophia and Daisy, sisters, brother, nephews and the love of her life, Guillermo.Funeral services will be held at Aztlan Mortuary on Sunday, October 20, 2019 between 5pm-9pm. Mass will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe at 11:30 am on Monday October 21, 2019. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Miriam's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now