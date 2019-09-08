|
Miriam Kay Mimi' Oleinik August 1929 - August 2019 San Diego Miriam "Mimi" Oleinik, of La Jolla, CA, passed away August 27, 2019 at the age of 90 from natural causes at the Wesley Palms Memory Care Facility. Born in Greybull, Wyoming, to Apollos Woodford Kay and Miriam Wylie Adams, she was the youngest of eight children. At the age of 12, her family moved to Greenbank Farms on the Rappahannock River in Virginia. She graduated from Mary Washington College of the University of Virginia and began her career at the Army map service, an agency of the United States Department of Defense, Washington D.C. She worked there as a cartographer using photogrammetry and stereoscopic techniques to draft detailed maps. Miriam moved to La Jolla in 1960, a 29-year-old single mother of two young sons. She was able to use her extensive mapping experience to get a job with Scripps Institute of Oceanography where she remained for 25 years. Scripps was an early adopter of large mainframe computer technology. Miriam was among the first to be trained to program these giant mainframe computers in the early 1960s. Miriam worked full-time and attended school in the evenings learning and mastering multiple scientific computer languages: Fortran, Pascal, ADA, Assembly, COBOL, Basic, and more. Later, she earned her credentials in computer programming at UCSD. At Scripps Institute of Oceanography she developed software to monitor, evaluate and display real-time scientific oceanographic properties. This included cartographic images to portray cross-sectional displays and contour representations of data entries. She developed variable format software to allow creation of transmittal tapes of large databases. She worked closely with Dr. William Van Dorn (Chairman of Scripps' Ocean Research Division) who researched wave studies and effects of tsunamis, and with Dr. Bruce Taft (Oceanographer) who specialized in atmospheric and ocean currents. She also worked with Dr. Warren Wooster (Marine Biologist-Oceanographer), Arnold Bainbridge (Geochemist-Oceanographer) and Richard Johnson (Atmospheric Optics Group-Oceanographer). She traveled on several research ships in charge of managing the on-board computer systems as Senior Programmer to handle data acquired at sea. She designed and installed mapping programs, studying radioactivity levels and the ocean's ability to act as a sink for the absorption of CO2 produced by mankind in conjunction with Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute, Lamont-Doherty Geological Observatory, University of Miami, and Princeton University. She was then hired by Cubic to work with Boeing in Seattle, and with Rockwell Industries to design software for the simulation of avionic and armament equipment and she developed flight simulators used to train pilots. Upon her retirement she continued her education and received a Master of Science degree in Educational Technology from National University. She was a 15-year member and past president of the La Jolla Soroptimist International organization and enjoyed being the stage manager for their annual Vaudeville shows. Miriam is survived by her twin sister Charlotte Eilbert, sons Rod Cox of Jacksonville, FL, and John Oleinik of San Diego, CA. Grandchildren include: Jenny Suh, Benjamin Cox, Charles Cox, Emily Combs and Zachary Oleinik, and great-grandchildren, James Combs, Jackson Combs, Tyson Suh and Harper Suh. In keeping with her lifelong pursuit of research and education, her body has been donated to UCSD Medical School.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Sept. 8, 2019