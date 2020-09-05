1/1
Miriam Kay Oleinik
1929 - 2019
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Sep. 5, 2020.
September 8, 2019
Rod and John My wife and I send our Hope that you view your mothers passing as a Positive and know she is in a GOOD PLACE. She was a Role Model for many single mothers and did a fine job raising her sons
Daniel Dameron
September 8, 2019
Daniel Dameron
