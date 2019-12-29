|
Miriam Mir' Schlosberg July 3, 1924 - October 5, 2019 Los Angeles Miriam Mir' Schlosberg passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 5, in Palm Desert, California, with her beloved family by her side. The talented Canuck was born in Regina, Saskatchewan, and moved to Los Angeles with her two sisters, brother, and mother in 1938. (Her Dad Max passed away when she was a little girl.)She attended Fairfax High School, where her talents as an artist and reporter flourished. She had a short stint at the Los Angeles Examiner, but her passion was in the world of art. Before she began her career as a professional artist, Mom started another career: giving back to the community. She was a volunteer hostess at the Hollywood Canteen, a club supported by more than several thousand Hollywood movie stars, producers, directors, and writers that offered food, dancing, and entertainment for men and women serving our country during WWII. Shortly after her Hollywood Canteen days, she met the man of her dreams: Dr. Stanley Schlosberg of New York, a decorated WWII veteran who served in the Pacific, most notably during the Battle of Guadalcanal.They married in 1946 and began a 32-year journey filled with laughter, love, and family. While Dad was practicing medicine in Beverly Hills and teaching at UCLA Medical School, Mom was raising a family of two exceptionally active boys while opening up her art gallery The Abbey with her closest of friends.Life was filled with sports (UCLA basketball games during the John Wooden era), animals from Guinea pigs to Mynah birds to dogs to turtles to rabbits and a snake and summer camping vacations throughout the U.S. and Canada.When Dad passed in 1978, Mom did not stop thriving as she moved to Palm Desert in 1989 and enjoyed regular visits by her sons, granddaughters, and her siblings. She continued her championship bowling form well into her 80s as she participated in three bowling leagues at age 85.Her rich and fruitful life was punctuated by her love of family and friends. She will be dearly missed.In addition to being preceded in death by Dad, she was preceded in passing by her two sisters (Lillian and Delores) and her brother (Harold).She is survived by her two sons, Drew of San Diego and Paul of Monterey, CA; along with her two grandchildren, Samantha and Diana, and two great-grandchildren, Gracie and Anabelle. She also leaves a legion of adoring nieces, nephews, and friends and admirers of all ages.The family is grateful for the "over-the-top" care Mom received in her later years from Visiting Angels and the spectacular Hounsel Family of Britannia Lodge. Mom's final resting place is at Groman-Eden Mortuary in Los Angeles, CA, where she is having a blast with Dad. As an avid animal lover, Mom requested that donations be made to D.E.L.T.A Rescue at www.deltarescue.org.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Dec. 29, 2019