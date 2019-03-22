Resources More Obituaries for Mitsue LeClaire Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mitsue T. LeClaire

1931 - 2019 Obituary Flowers

Mitsue T. LeClaire was born in Yokohama, Japan, in 1931. She met her future husband, Markhan A. LeClaire, during the Korean War while Mark was stationed in Japan. It was love at first sight, and they were married in 1955, in San Diego, California. Mitsue was a consummate homemaker and raised three boisterous sons at a time when Mark was often deployed overseas for weeks or months at a time. It was also during this period that she learned English and how to drive a car. She was very involved with her church, St. Mary Magdalene, in San Diego, and performed various volunteer activities. She thoroughly enjoyed caring for family and friends.



She was preceded in death by her oldest son, Michael, in the 2005, and her husband, Mark, in 2011. She is survived by her sons, Joseph and Leo; and her grandchildren, Alisha, Sophia, and Trevor.



The rosary service will be held at St. Mary Magdalene on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at 9:45 AM, followed by mass at the same location at 10:30 AM. St. Mary Magdalene is located at 1945 Illion St., San Diego, California.



Interment services will be held at El Camino Memorial Park at 11:30 AM. El Camino Memorial Park is located at 5600 Carroll Canyon Road, in the Sorrento Valley neighborhood of San Diego.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Senior Village Sakura, 2815 4th Ave., San Diego, CA 92103, 619-993-6890.



Please sign the Guest Book online:

obituaries.sandiegouniontribune.com Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries