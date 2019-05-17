Resources More Obituaries for Mitsuru Nagata Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mitsuru Nagata

Obituary Condolences Flowers Mitsuru Mits' Nagata September 30, 1930 - May 7, 2019 Chula Vista Longtime Oceanside resident Mitsuru "Mits" Nagata passed away at home on May 7, 2019. Mits and his wife, Miki, moved to Chula Vista in 2009 to live with their daughter, Janet, and son-in-law, Dave. Mits wanted to be remembered as a simple farmer who loved his family and friends. He was a devoted husband and father, and believed in serving and giving back to his community. Mits was a member of the Oceanside Rotary Club and was awarded the Service Above Self Award, as well as the Paul Harris Fellow Award by the Rotary Foundation of Rotary International. He served many other organizations including the Mira Costa College Advisory Council, the Future Farmers of America, the North County Armed Services YMCA and the Tri-City Hospital Foundation. He was also recognized for his Support in the Furtherance of Law Enforcement from the Oceanside Police Officer's Association, received the Ambassador Award from Law Enforcement in San Diego County, gave generously to the California Highway Patrol 11-99 Foundation, and was a member of the Honorary Deputy Sheriff's Association for more than 40 years. Mr. Nagata was born on September 30, 1930 in Hynes, California now known as Paramount. His parents were immigrants from Japan and began farming tomatoes and strawberries after moving to Hynes and then to the Oceanside/North County area. During World War II his family was relocated to the Poston Internment Camp until his family moved to Grand Junction, Colorado, to farm for the remainder of the war. He attended Oceanside High School, where he played football, competed on the track and field team (50-yard dash and shot put), and served as Commissioner of Athletics. He received his AA at Mira Costa College and transferred then to Cal Poly (San Luis Obispo). He earned a degree in Biological Sciences in 1954 and was inducted into the Biological Science Honor Society. In 1952 he married his sweetheart, Masako Ito, and they enjoyed nearly 66 years together. In 1954 he was drafted into the Army and served as a medic at Schofield Barracks in Oahu. Though Mits did not serve in the Army long, he made lifelong friends among fellow soldiers. Mits loved gardening so much that he would come home from working all day on the farm and spend more time nurturing a variety of fruits and vegetables in his garden. The plants and flowers that he grew for his wife flourished, and he delighted in sharing the fruits of his labor with family and friends. He was predeceased by his wife, Masako (Ito) Nagata; by his daughters, Gale Nagata and Joyce Maguire; and brother, Harry Nagata. He is survived by his daughter Janet Yumen and son-in-law David Yumen, his daughter Pat Tchang and son-in-law Joey Tchang, his son-in-law Frank Maguire, his brother, George Nagata, and six grandchildren: Matthew Maguire, Margaret Maguire, Christopher Yumen, Kristi Hansen, Ryan Kwan and Kiley Tchang. A Celebration of Life luncheon will take place on Friday, May 24th from 11:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the El Camino Country Club in Oceanside. Suggested attire: Red or pink casual clothing. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from May 17 to May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries