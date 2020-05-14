Mitsuru Nagata
1930 - 2019
In memory of Mitsuru Nagata.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
24
Celebration of Life
11:00 - 02:30 PM
El Camino Country Club
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
May 11, 2020
I cannot eat a strawberry without thinking of Mits and his family
tony maino
Friend
May 17, 2019
I saw in today's Union that Mits had died. I have known him from the mid 1970s when his daughter worked as a volunteer in the Chula Vista District Attorney's office. She was a wonderful person and her passing was a very sad event for everyone. Each Friday, thanks to Mits, she would bring strawberries or some other treat to the staff.

In the 1980s I saw Mits quite a few times as I was working in Vista. He and his whole family were and are quality people. They are honest, hard working, always looking out for others and funny.

I cannot be at the ceremony Friday next as I will be in Cambria at a ceremony for my aunt who died at 97. But I will be thinking of Mits on Friday and send a prayer of thanks and fair sailing to him.

Tony Maino
tony maino
