I saw in today's Union that Mits had died. I have known him from the mid 1970s when his daughter worked as a volunteer in the Chula Vista District Attorney's office. She was a wonderful person and her passing was a very sad event for everyone. Each Friday, thanks to Mits, she would bring strawberries or some other treat to the staff.



In the 1980s I saw Mits quite a few times as I was working in Vista. He and his whole family were and are quality people. They are honest, hard working, always looking out for others and funny.



I cannot be at the ceremony Friday next as I will be in Cambria at a ceremony for my aunt who died at 97. But I will be thinking of Mits on Friday and send a prayer of thanks and fair sailing to him.



Tony Maino

