Mivia E. Aldridge March 7, 1933 - September 14, 2019 San Diego Mivia Esbel Aldridge of Panama passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019. Mivia was married to Richard D. Aldridge, of East Palestine, OH, for 43 years. Mivia is survived by her two daughters, Dr. Martha Aldridge, of San Diego, CA, and Dr. Victoria Aldridge, of Encinitas, CA. Mivia was very proud of her Panamanian heritage and the accomplishments of her two daughters. She was a Spanish college professor and she spent time enjoying many activities with her family and friends. Memorial services will be conducted at 12:00 PM, Friday, September 20, 2019 at Saint Therese Parish with Father Peter J. Bosque officiating. A graveside service will be conducted at 1:30 PM at Holy Cross Cemetery in San Diego, CA. The family will host a Celebration of Life for Mivia on Friday, September 20, from 3:00 PM onward. Please contact the family for additional details.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019