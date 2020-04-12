|
Mona P. Underwood January 5, 1926 - February 18, 2020 La Jolla Mona passed away peacefully on February 18, 2020. She was 94. Mona and her husband Bill (who passed away on 5/29/2013) met on a boat ride to Catalina in 1956 and married shortly thereafter. Together they raised a family and built a successful apartment business. They were liked and admired by their many tenants over the years for their skillful, thoughtful management of the business. Mona loved checking in with her tenants frequently and became friends with many of them. She will be dearly missed. Mona is survived by her children Chantal Hill and Chris Underwood, her granddaughters Nicole Smidt and Kristiane Hill, as well as her great-grandson Samuel Smidt.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 12, 2020