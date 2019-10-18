|
|
Monique Theresa Nicki' Warren January 22, 1945 - October 15, 2019 San Marcos Former childcare coordinator at Foothills High School. Preceded in death by her parents Aime and Simone Berube, and two brothers Gilles and Paul. Survived by her husband Phillip Warren; sister Celine Cole; three sons Stephen, David and Daniel; and four grandchildren. Visitations will be held Monday, Oct. 21 from 5-8 pm at the Allen Brothers Mortuary and Tuesday, Oct. 22 from 9:30-10:30 am at St. Mark's Church, both in San Marcos. A memorial Mass will follow at St. Mark's at 10:30 am. She will be interred at All Souls Catholic Cemetery in Long Beach.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Oct. 18, 2019