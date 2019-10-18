San Diego Union-Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Allen Brothers Mortuary - FD- 1378
435 N. Twin Oaks Valley Road
San Marcos, CA 92069
760-744-4522
Resources
More Obituaries for Monique Warren
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Monique Theresa Warren

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Monique Theresa Warren Obituary
Monique Theresa Nicki' Warren January 22, 1945 - October 15, 2019 San Marcos Former childcare coordinator at Foothills High School. Preceded in death by her parents Aime and Simone Berube, and two brothers Gilles and Paul. Survived by her husband Phillip Warren; sister Celine Cole; three sons Stephen, David and Daniel; and four grandchildren. Visitations will be held Monday, Oct. 21 from 5-8 pm at the Allen Brothers Mortuary and Tuesday, Oct. 22 from 9:30-10:30 am at St. Mark's Church, both in San Marcos. A memorial Mass will follow at St. Mark's at 10:30 am. She will be interred at All Souls Catholic Cemetery in Long Beach.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Monique's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Allen Brothers Mortuary - FD- 1378
Download Now