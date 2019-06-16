Monte Richard Duran December 12, 1929 - April 17, 2019 San Marcos It is with great sadness that the family of Monte Richard Duran announces his passing on Thursday, April 17th, 2019. Monte passed away peacefully in the company of friends and family at the age of 89 years following a brief illness. He was born on December 12th, 1929 and has resided in California for over eighty years. He is survived by his three children, Blake, Diana, and Becky, and his son-in-law, Ted. Monte is also survived by three grandchildren, Tyler, Micheal, Jennifer and two great-granddaughters, Amber and Kendra. He was predeceased by his loving wife of nearly 50 years, Robbie Ann, and two grandsons, Branden and Daniel. He will be missed by his longtime assistant, Nicho, and his family, Eva, Felipe, and Magi. The Duran family is very appreciative of the loving care provided by Linda, Patty, and Anna.Monte lived a remarkable and robust life. He served as a Captain for United Airlines and flew over thirty years as a commercial pilot. His love of flying and travel took him and his family to numerous exotic ports all over the world. He was an erudite, articulate, self-made man with high regard for the unique culinary and cultural aspects of life, both here and abroad. He will be greatly missed by his family and close friends. A Memorial Service for Monte will be held at 4 pm on Sunday, July 21st, 2019. For more information, email us at [email protected] Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary