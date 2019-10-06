|
|
Morgan Mallory Encinitas Morgan Mallory, the popular owner of a frame shop and art gallery whose tenacious civic activism made Leucadia a better place, died Monday.Morgan, 68, a longtime Cardiff-by-the-Sea resident, owned and ran the Corner Frame Shop/Leucadia Art Gallery on North Coast Highway 101 for 40 years.He helped create the LeucadiArt Walk in the 1980s. In 2003, he was a founding member of the Leucadia 101 Main Street association, a non-profit group focused on revitalizing North Coast Highway 101, and served on the board throughout the civic group's history. He founded the Leucadia 101 Farmers Market and revived the LeucadiART Walk, which has grown to attract thousands of people to galleries along the coast highway one Sunday each summer.He was also heavily involved in the city of Encinitas' efforts to improve the Coast Highway and a fierce defender of the qualities that make Leucadia unique. Morgan was born in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., lived in Evanston, Ill, and attended the University of Oklahoma in Norman. Before he took over the frame shop and art gallery, Morgan tended bar at such places as La Jolla's old Bratskeller.Morgan was swift with a quip, eager to offer helpful advice, always well-meaning and never mean, although he could be a ruthless puller of well-conceived pranks. He loved his regular tennis matches with friends, and sharing his lovely photographs of the animals and scenery around the San Elijo Lagoon, perhaps his favorite place, or along Cardiff State Beach.Morgan is survived by Brenda Dizon, his wife of 16 years and love of 20; their daughter, Alexis Brunhold of Hawaii; and brothers Matthew Mallory, of Laguna Woods; Tom Mallory, of Carlsbad; and Ryan Mallory, of San Francisco.Morgan and his wife had been planning to move to Maui to be with their daughter, her husband, Justin, and their 19-month-old son, Maddox. He died of an apparent heart attack in Leucadia Sept. 23.Donations in his memory can be made to The Nature Collective, a conservation group that works to preserve the San Elijo Lagoon, atthenaturecollective.org. 1951 - 2019
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Oct. 6 to Oct. 5, 2019