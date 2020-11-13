1/1
Morris Greenberg
Morris Greenberg
August 3, 1927 - October 24, 2020
Palm Springs
Morris Greenberg, 93, of Thousand Palms, passed away on October 24, 2020 in Palm Springs of natural causes. Born on August 3, 1927, to Abraham and Rebecca Greenberg in Boyle Heights, Los Angeles, CA, Morrie was the last born in a big family surviving eight sisters and four brothers. Morrie enlisted in the Navy right after graduating from Beverly Hills High School and served at the end of WWII. He went back to the work force after the war and later served in the Army during the Korean War. Soon after the war, he met and married Barbara Cooper and they had two children, Andy and Lester. Widowed in 1977, Morrie married Ann Navarra in 1981. They were married for 16 years. Working most of his life in the retail business, Morrie co-owned and operated Cooper's Mens and Boys Wear in Oxnard until 1971. During the later years of his working life Morrie worked in the furniture retail business in San Diego. Morrie relocated to Thousand Palms, CA in 1999.An avid sports fan, Morrie loved watching both college and professional sports of any kind. Most of all, he loved his family and those valuable friendships he made at Roosevelt and Beverly Hills High Schools that lasted a lifetime.Morrie is survived by his sons Andy Greenberg of Thousand Palms, CA, Lester Greenberg and Anh-Thu Luu of Derby Line, VT and granddaughter SSgt Anya Brodrick of Washington, D.C.He was preceded in death by his first wife, Barbara. Morrie will be missed by his family and friends.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Nov. 13, 2020.
