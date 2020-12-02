Morris Hardin
Clarksville
It is with the deepest sorrow that we inform you of the death of our beloved husband and father Morris L. Hardin. Morris died Saturday, Nov 21, 2020, at the AHC Clarksville Rehabilitation.He is survived by devoted wife, Gloria Hancock Hardin, son, Morris Hardin Jr, (San Diego, California), daughter, Joanna Clark (San Diego, California) stepson, Todd Hancock (Nashville, Tennessee) and sister, Jacquelyn Patton (Atlanta, GA.) May 8, 1939 - November 21, 2020
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Dec. 2, 2020.