Morton Schnabel November 3, 1931 - May 9, 2019 San Diego Morton Schnabel died peacefully at his home in San Diego, CA, on May 9, 2019. Mort was born November 3, 1931, was raised in Brooklyn, New York, and graduated from Erasmus Hall High School. He loved the beach and dancing at Coney Island. With his friend George's encouragement and the GI bill, he attended Brooklyn College, City College and went on to earn a Ph.D. in Economics from Northwestern University. He loved teaching and spent 12 years in academia before dedicating himself to public service. He worked for the US Department of Commerce, first on anti-trust and then as the Director of the Office of Export Trading Company Affairs for the International Trade Administration. He was known by his friends as a caring listener, helping others and his passion for organizing events and bringing people together. He loved theater, good food, chocolate, the Pittsburgh Steelers and intellectual debate. A few years before his death he was heard saying that "I have done everything on my bucket list, now it's just icing." His early message was always "do what makes you happy." Recently when asked about his advice to the younger generation, he said "slow down." He is survived by his love of 32 years, wife Edith Jane Schnabel. Also continuing as his legacy are children Deborah Werner, David Schnabel and Jack Clark, seven grandchildren (Lyndsey, Michelle, Matt, Brian, Jackson, Carson and Franklin), and niece Andrea Colorafi. His Celebration of Life will be held at the Catamaran Resort from 10:00 to noon on May 25, 2019. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on May 19, 2019