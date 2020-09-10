Christopher J Phillips, MD, MPH, MPH

September 5, 1961 - July 16, 2020

San Diego

Phillips, Dr. Christopher J, age 58, died unexpectedly at home in San Diego on Thursday, July 16th, 2020. He was born in Dayton, Ohio the son of Jack and Lynn (Stang) Phillips. At the time of his death, he was a Senior Epidemiologist at the Naval Health Research Center. Chris will be laid to rest with military honors at Miramar National Cemetery in San Diego, CA. With heavy hearts, we say goodbye to a loving son, brother, uncle and friend.



