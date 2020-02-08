|
Victoria Anne Vicky' Newman, MS, RD July 18, 1945 - January 23, 2020 PACIFIC BEACH Victoria Vicky' Ann Newman, MS, RD, retired chief research dietitian, died unexpectedly but peacefully at the age of 74 on January 23, 2020, while at her home in Pacific Beach. Vicky was born in Los Angeles on July 18, 1945, to George Armstrong Newman and Jeanne Duquette Newman. She graduated from UCLA in 1967 and worked at Pan American Airways before moving to San Diego and getting her Masters of Science degree in 1974 from San Diego State University. She went on to have a distinguished career both at Wellstart International, where she taught nutrition to teams of doctors and nurses from around the world, and as chief nutritionist and associate clinical professor at the University of California, San Diego School of Medicine before her retirement in 2014. Vicky was a devoted mother, daughter, sister, and steadfast friend who served as a dedicated teacher and pillar to the nutrition community. She enjoyed taking daily walks on the beach, hosting singing get-togethers at her home and musical events at her church, the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of San Dieguito in Solana Beach. Well into retirement, Vicky continued to share her passion for healthy eating by continuing to give lectures at UCSD, Bastyr University, and the health spa Rancho La Puerta. Additionally, she provided private nutrition consulting through her website MindfulNutrition Solutions.com. She will be deeply missed by her friends and family, who treasured her dedication, enthusiasm, knowledge, and boundless energy. Vicky is survived by her son, Tei Newman-Lehman of San Diego, CA; her two sisters, Alexandra Newman of Acton, CA, and Lucinda Hood of Ventura, CA; her nephew, Douglas Hood of Camarillo, CA, and her two cats, Pepe and Fabby. A memorial service is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. on March 15 at Beyster Auditorium on the UCSD campus. A scholarship is also being established in Vicky's name at the UCSD School of Medicine to support the education of nutrition-minded doctors. Details of the scholarship will be shared as they become available.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020