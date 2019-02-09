Muriel Roston September 9, 1923 - February 3, 2019 Carlsbad Muriel Roston, 95, of Carlsbad, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 3, 2019. She was born to the late Sadie and Max Maltzman on September 9, 1923 in Boston, Massachusetts. She moved to Los Angeles as a young girl and she graduated from Dorsey High School. Muriel married Irving Roston and had two children, Ellen and Michael. She studied at the Otis Art Institute in Los Angeles and went on to become a talented artist. Many of her colorful and diverse paintings have been sold and others donated to her favorite charities such as the Magdalena Ecke Family YMCA, the Winston School of San Diego, the Mary Birch Hospital for Women, Seacrest Village, and many more. She moved with her family to Point Loma in San Diego while her husband built La Costa Resort and Spa. After it was completed in 1965, the family moved to La Costa and was known as its first family. This is where she lived for 53 years. She was very active in her community and she raised money for many community needs. Because of her generosity, she was the recipient of many honors, including the Carlsbad Citizen of the Year, the Salvation Army's Woman of the Year and induction into the California Hall of Fame. Muriel donated her time and talent to such groups as the Carlsbad Library, Sharp Memorial's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, Children's Hospital, the Gemological Institute in Carlsbad, the Salk Institute in La Jolla and the Carlsbad Arts Committee. She even taught art in her daughter's class at La Costa Meadows Elementary School. She will be greatly missed by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary