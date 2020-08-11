1/1
Dr. Murney Mintzer Gerlach
June 5, 1950 - July 26, 2020 Dr. Murney Mintzer Gerlach of San Diego, California passed away peacefully at home on July 26, 2020 at the age of 70. Born June 5, 1950 in Palo Alto, California, Murney was a loving father, an avid tennis player, and devoted educator. Receiving his Doctorate of Philosophy in British and American History from Oxford University, Dr. Gerlach was widely renowned for his contributions to countless scholastic and professional organizations over the course of his career. Murney worked in the administration at Brown University, served as Director of the Rhode Island Historical Society, President of the Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library, and was a Professor of History at various Universities throughout the country. However, perhaps Murney's proudest accomplishments were those made to his family - especially his four children Chris, Brendan, Julia and Greg. In addition to his children, Murney leaves behind a loving brother Chris, three grandchildren and countless friends, colleagues, and students. A private ceremony is planned for immediate family, and close friends, at Greenwood Memorial Park.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Aug. 11, 2020.
