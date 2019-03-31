Myles Joseph Sheehy San Diego Myles Sheehy died on March 12, 2019 at the age of 103. After graduating from UCLA in 1936 with a major in Physics and a minor in Mathematics, he worked for a geophysics company for two years, and then taught high school physics and math until joining the University of California Division of War Research (UCDWR) in San Diego in March 1942. He was active in research of underwater sound phenomena and was the first to measure the attenuation of low frequency underwater sound. He was published in the Journal of the Acoustical Society of Ocean Office of Naval Research (ONR) Reviews, Bulletin of the Geological Society of America, and the Journal of Oceanic Society of Japan. This work resulted in his being listed in Who's Who in the West. Myles transferred to the Naval Electronics Laboratory (NEL) when it was created in 1946 by the merger of the UCDWR and the Navy Radio and Sound Laboratory. In the mid-1950s, Myles started the first group in Operations Research and Systems Analyses at NEL and was a founding member of the Military Operations Research Society. During his career, he met the love of his life, Patty, and married her in February 1945. They enjoyed an amazing 50 years of marriage, traveling to several countries around the world, playing bridge with friends, and spending time with their family. Myles was also an avid golfer for several decades, frequently playing on his favorite golf course in Coronado. Myles was preceded in death by his wife, Sarah "Patty" Sheehy (d. 1995) and sister Evelyn Sheehy (d. 1980). Myles leaves behind a family who will remember him with love and admiration, including three children: Susan (Ronnie) Bennett, Sally (Brian) Jacobs, and Mark Sheehy. He is also survived by four granddaughters: Becky (Dale) Wagner, Heather Bennett, Heidi Jacobs, and Marcy (Neil) Gowing; and four great-grandchildren: Ryan, Preston, Kyle, and Brianna Wagner. Per his wishes, no services will be held. May 3, 1915 - March 12, 2019 Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary