Nancy Ames Petersen June 19, 1925 - May 22, 2020 La Jolla On Friday, May 22, 2020, Nancy Ames Petersen passed away peacefully in the presence of family and friends. She was 94.Nancy was born June 19, 1925, to Walter and Marguerite Ames, ne Roberts, of La Jolla, California. Her father was a founding partner in the San Diego law firm of Gray Cary Ames & Frye, and her mother was an active patron of the arts as well as a self-taught horticulturist of some renown.Nancy attended The Bishop's School graduating in 1943 and, like her parents and brother Bob, attended Stanford University, majoring in European History. After graduation in 1947, she married Henry "Hank" Petersen, Jr., a fellow classmate. Within a few years, the young couple would move to New York City and eventually settle in Plainsboro, New Jersey, where they raised their sons John and Jim.In the early 1960's Nancy and her sons returned to La Jolla. For several years she volunteered as a Red Cross Gray Lady at San Diego's Naval Hospital, where she met lifelong friend Dr. Jim Steffens. In the mid-1960's she began working with her father, who founded the newly established Timken Art Gallery. There she held numerous positions, eventually assuming the directorship in 1980.Nancy was guided by her father's philosophy of striving for quality in every endeavor. With quality art, quality advisors, and treating people well, Nancy ushered in a new era, transforming the small institution into the Timken Museum of Art, earning international recognition for choice acquisitions and innovative and scholarly exhibitions and publications. Some of her closest advisors included David Bull, formerly of the National Gallery who she entrusted with the massive conservation project of the Petrus Christus, Death of a Virgin, along with many others. Of great importance to Nancy was David's eye for identifying excellent paintings that would make a strong contribution to the collection.Hal Fischer of San Francisco was another invaluable advisor/collaborator/friend. Originally hired by Nancy to raise funds for the Petrus Christus project, Nancy quickly saw in Hal someone who could develop the focus exhibition program, which allowed young scholars the opportunity to publish original research bringing new insights to bear on the paintings.Perhaps her oldest advisor and friend was Grant Holcomb, with the Memorial Art Gallery in Rochester. He originated the idea for the focus format and helped Nancy with the acquisition of John Singleton Copley's Mrs. Thomas Gage. Her sons John and Jim worked alongside Nancy at the museum lending their support and expertise.Nancy was a proud grandmother and very involved with her grandchildren's day- to-day activities. She was also an avid reader, animal lover, and most gracious hostess.Nancy Petersen was preceded in death by her son John Ames Petersen and brother Robert Ames. She is survived by her loving son James McHargue Petersen and his partner June Davis; daughter-in-law Mary Beth Petersen; grandchildren Erin and Dane Petersen; sister-in-law Gay Ames; nephew Rob Ames and niece Gretchen Ames, as well as friends who have been touched by the loving kindness and generous spirit of this extraordinary woman. A celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later time.



