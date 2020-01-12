|
Nancy Appleton PhD May 10, 1935 - December 21, 2019 San Diego Nancy E. Appleton, PhD, a noted nutritionist, author, loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, passed away peacefully on December 21, 2019, with family by her side, after 84 full years of life. Nancy dedicated her life to finding the best way for all people to take charge of their own health. With a PhD in Nutrition, she wrote eight books that all reinforced her basic thesis for good health, starting with the ongoing bestseller, Lick the Sugar Habit. A national junior tennis champion, she continued playing the sport well into her seventies. She also spent many years hiking, traveling , and listening to classical music.Nancy is survived by her sister, Darlene; her children, Laurie and Gregory; son-in-law, Mark, and grandsons, Austin and Garrett. Nancy will be remembered privately, according to her wishes. Please donate to in her name.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 12, 2020