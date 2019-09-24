|
Nancy Carol Wallen El Cajon Our beloved Nancy Carol Wallen, 64, passed away September 4, 2019 at her home in El Cajon, CA. Please visit Legacy.com. Nancy was born to Lew and Doris (Radtke) Wallen, October 24, 1954. After attending elementary schools in Arizona and CA, she graduated from ASU with a BA Degree in Art. She moved to El Cajon where she worked for San Diego Travel Group and then decided to follow her passions and began a small art business and contracted dog care thru Dogs On The Run. She was always funny and helped others, especially those she met volunteering weekly in the pet therapy program, to find a positive lens through her humor. Nancy's caring friendship will be missed by everyone she touched. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Doris and Lew Wallen and her sister Pam (Wallen) McCreary. She is survived by her brother, Michael Wallen, a nephew Brandon Wallen, her sweet puppies, Rubee and Xena and her tortoise, George, plus numerous cousins and friends! Services will be held:October 5th at 1 p.m.The El Cajon Mortuary684 S. Mollison Ave.El Cajon, CA. 92020Memorial donations may be made to your favorite animal charity October 24, 1954 - September 4, 2019
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Sept. 24 to Sept. 26, 2019