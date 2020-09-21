1/1
Nancy Carol Wallen
1954 - 2019
In memory of Nancy Carol Wallen.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Sep. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

October 25, 2019
happy birthday!
Melinda Wollitz
Friend
October 24, 2019
Missing you on your birthday today.
Lisa Howell
October 7, 2019
I will miss you my friend....
Melinda
Melinda Wollitz
September 28, 2019
Nancy was a kind and caring person. She had a a big heart with enormous compassion for animals, especially dogs. This came across in her drawings,like the one I shared below of Elliot. I really enjoyed working with her. Though quiet,she had a fun sense of humor and was well liked by her colleagues.
Nancy left us too soon and will be missed.
Lisa Blaisdale
September 27, 2019
I am so sorry to hear of Nancys passing. It was a privilege to know her and be her friend. She had such a caring soul. She was talented, kind hearted, a gifted artist, and had a cute sense of humor. When she started her greeting card business, she used my dog as one of her models. Im fortunate to still have those cards. When I received bad news about my Dad while at work, she was right there by my side, holding my hand and letting me cry on her shoulder. When she started her dog sitting business, she would dress up her clients in silly hats and send me pictures of them. The love and care she showed her animals showed her true colors. Nancy Wallen was a gift to those who knew her, and it was a privilege to be a part of her life. She will be missed.

Lisa Howell
Friend
September 27, 2019
Nancy drew this picture of Elliot. So special.
Lisa Blaisdale
September 20, 2019
Nancy and I have been buds since we were small kids. Each summer she visited my grandma in Lodi with her mom, sister and brother. From there we were usually inseparable and I also got to go with them to spend a couple weeks in Lake Tahoe at our Aunt Geris cabins. Together we were involved in lots of shenanigans! I will miss the kind Nancy, shy Nancy, and silly Nancy but all of them will live in my heart!
Diane Meier
Family
September 20, 2019
Silly Nancy! Silly us for trying to get her in a picture! Loved our Mexican food nights!
Diane Meier
Family
September 17, 2019
Nancy Carol Wallen 1971
Laurie Tidwell
Family
September 17, 2019
From left to right..<br />Nancy, Doris, Pam, Lewis Wallen 1955
Laurie Tidwell
Family
September 13, 2019
Duke loved spending time with Nancy.
Nancy was such a kind person. When she took care of our dog, she also took care of us with pictures and texts letting us know he was being well taken care of. She showed concern for us as well, always greeting us with a smile and a kind word. She will be greatly missed.
Cathi Anthony
Friend
September 13, 2019
You are my Qurky friend Nancy I so enjoyed our lunch and dinner dates. I will forever think of you when I pass an IHOP when you would text me and say its time for pancakes
RIP Sweet Lady and thanks for letting be a part of your world! Peaceful journey
Lana Hewlett
Friend
September 13, 2019
We rally around you with our love and memories, Dear Nancy.
For those who don't have a piece of Nancy's awesome sketch work, please enjoy this one.
Marjorie Lee
Coworker
September 12, 2019
We shared some good times, I have good great memories. Rest In Peace Nancy. Love Karen Y
