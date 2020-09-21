I am so sorry to hear of Nancys passing. It was a privilege to know her and be her friend. She had such a caring soul. She was talented, kind hearted, a gifted artist, and had a cute sense of humor. When she started her greeting card business, she used my dog as one of her models. Im fortunate to still have those cards. When I received bad news about my Dad while at work, she was right there by my side, holding my hand and letting me cry on her shoulder. When she started her dog sitting business, she would dress up her clients in silly hats and send me pictures of them. The love and care she showed her animals showed her true colors. Nancy Wallen was a gift to those who knew her, and it was a privilege to be a part of her life. She will be missed.





Lisa Howell

Friend