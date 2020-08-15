1/1
Nancy Conte
1933 - 2019
{ "" }
In memory of Nancy Conte.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Memorial Mass
07:30 PM
St. Dominic's Church
NOV
23
Memorial service
11:00 AM
St. Peter's Episcopal Church
Memories & Condolences

4 entries
September 4, 2019
So sorry to hear about your mom.
She was a very kind person and very talented in many ways.
David you lived a few houses away from me and my family so we all saw each other frequently.
Prayers are with you and your family.

Mary Jean Sating Toeller
August 22, 2019
There are so many ways to mourn the passing of a wonderful person, yet it is far better, all around, to celebrate her being and the times spent with us. She emitted a bright light.
Nancy J. Conte - just knowing her was one of the best things that ever happened to me. My bestest friend, my mentor and model, my sister. A wonderful woman of intellect and generosity. I am so grateful to have had her in my life. I really loved this woman, her depth, energetic spirit and soul. I am deeply sadden that she is no longer a phone call away. However, my treasured memories of her, and our friendship, keep her close to my heart and soul. From my family to hers, our heart felt condolences.
C. Denevers
August 21, 2019
My deepest sympathy to the family especially to my former LHS homeroom classmate David. I see where your love of music and talent came from.
Tim Stovering
August 18, 2019
Nancy and I were good friends. We sang together in the San Diego Master Chorale, carpooled to rehearsals together and we were in a book group. She was a highly intelligent and talented woman. I am so sorry that she is no longer with us.
Jane Baker
