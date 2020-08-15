There are so many ways to mourn the passing of a wonderful person, yet it is far better, all around, to celebrate her being and the times spent with us. She emitted a bright light.

Nancy J. Conte - just knowing her was one of the best things that ever happened to me. My bestest friend, my mentor and model, my sister. A wonderful woman of intellect and generosity. I am so grateful to have had her in my life. I really loved this woman, her depth, energetic spirit and soul. I am deeply sadden that she is no longer a phone call away. However, my treasured memories of her, and our friendship, keep her close to my heart and soul. From my family to hers, our heart felt condolences.

C. Denevers