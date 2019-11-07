|
|
Nancy Edith McCarthy September 16, 1960 - October 25, 2019 San Diego On October 25, 2019, our Nancy was welcomed by the angels while surrounded by her loving family Nancy was preceded by her mother, Carlota Maruco. From the day Nancy came into our lives, she brought much love, joy and laughter and changed our lives. Nancy was special and her gifts taught all who knew her to see and appreciate the child in each of us. Nancy challenged us as well in her desire to express her needs and with that, we all learned patience and understanding. At the time of her birth, Nancy had a life expectancy of 14 years; well she had her own ideas in terms of how long she would be with us and lived almost long enough to celebrate her 60th birthday!Nancy especially loved babies, loved her family, loved to dance and loved her job at the Arc of San Diego where she had many friends.She is missed by her sister, Olga Rubalcava; her brother, Marco Valencia; nieces, Janene Jaramillo, Colette Keough, Noelani and Amanda Valencia; nephews, Aaron and Jerod Rubalcava, Marc, Mike, and Colton Valencia and many other family members from Kirkland, Washington, Austin, Texas, San Diego, California and Mexico. We find comfort in the knowledge that she now rests in her mother's loving embrace.A Mass is scheduled for Friday, November 8, 2019, at 1 pm, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 1770 Kearney Ave., San Diego, burial at Greenwood Cemetery, and a reception immediately following the services.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Nov. 7, 2019